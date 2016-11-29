There’s a museum in Japan just for rocks that look like faces

In the city of Chichibu in Japan, there’s a one-of-a-kind museum with a collection that… totally rocks.

The Chinsekikan, also known as the Hall of Curious Rocks, is a museum dedicated entirely to stones with human faces. That’s right. A collection of over 1,700 rocks with faces – called jinmenseki – that resemble pop culture figures such as Elvis Presley, Nemo, and Donkey Kong.

The place is currently curated by Yoshiko Hayama, wife of the original collector, Shozo, who sadly passed away in 2010.

Shozo spent 50 years gathering the stones, having the strict requirement of taking home only those unaltered by human hands. His collection is so vast, he doesn’t even have names for all the rocks, so visitors are often encouraged to name the pieces on display.

If you have plans on visiting, the Chinsekikan can be reached via a 10-minute walk from Kagemori Station. Better call ahead, though, because the museum has erratic visiting hours.

