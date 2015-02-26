Lost At E Minor
Amusing photos of grown men and cats challenge ‘crazy cat lady’ stereotype
Home Page Contribute now!
Featured Image for Amusing photos of grown men and cats challenge ‘crazy cat lady’ stereotype
Photography

Amusing photos of grown men and cats challenge ‘crazy cat lady’ stereotype

Inigo del Castillo
By Inigo del Castillo

To prove that cat worship isn’t only for women, New York-based photographer David Williams captures grown men with their feline companions in his series ‘Men and Cats’.

A cat owner himself, Williams started the project back in 2009 as a way to break the ‘crazy cat lady stereotype’. He photographs these men with their furry companions in the comfort of their homes or while out for a walk (cats go on walks?).

‘I wanted to show that regardless of gender, many people have found the joy that cat companionship can bring’, he told TimeOut New York.

You can see more of David Williams’ works here.

Via TimeOut

Amusing photos of grown men and cats challenge ‘crazy cat lady’ stereotype
Amusing photos of grown men and cats challenge ‘crazy cat lady’ stereotype
Amusing photos of grown men and cats challenge ‘crazy cat lady’ stereotype
Amusing photos of grown men and cats challenge ‘crazy cat lady’ stereotype
Amusing photos of grown men and cats challenge ‘crazy cat lady’ stereotype
Amusing photos of grown men and cats challenge ‘crazy cat lady’ stereotype
Amusing photos of grown men and cats challenge ‘crazy cat lady’ stereotype

About the author

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

Videos from E MINOR TV

Wanted! The next Managing Editor of Australia’s leading sports opinion website

Conversant Media, publishers of Lost At E Minor, is looking for an exceptional Managing Editor with proven strategic vision and endless energy to drive editorial, social and video initiatives and manage an extensive team of writers and editors on Australia’s leading sports opinion website, The Roar. The position is based in Surry Hills, Sydney. For more information, or to apply for this position, go here NOW!.
Want to work for Lost at E Minor? We're on the hunt for talented and enthusiastic creatives to join our video team. If you think you have what it takes to produce videos for Lost at E Minor, get in contact.