Amusing photos of grown men and cats challenge ‘crazy cat lady’ stereotype

To prove that cat worship isn’t only for women, New York-based photographer David Williams captures grown men with their feline companions in his series ‘Men and Cats’.

A cat owner himself, Williams started the project back in 2009 as a way to break the ‘crazy cat lady stereotype’. He photographs these men with their furry companions in the comfort of their homes or while out for a walk (cats go on walks?).

‘I wanted to show that regardless of gender, many people have found the joy that cat companionship can bring’, he told TimeOut New York.

You can see more of David Williams’ works here.

Via TimeOut